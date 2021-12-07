  • Rolling Cumulus - MSFS Flight Dispatcher Adventures

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-12-2021 05:08 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus - MSFS Flight Dispatcher Adventures

    We are happy to bring you a new experience in your sim. Our dispatchers and weather men in Africa and South America will give you your route instructions by talking to you and giving you video scenes of the flights. The weatherman will present to you the complete weather picture of your flight. Thus a new experience of AI giving you the feeling you are there with them!

    Rolling Cumulus - MSFS Flight Dispatcher Adventures

    Fly from and to new airports and airfields out there in Nigeria and Bolivia in all kinds of weather carrying both passangers and cargo. Listen to some music while you do so if you desire. The dispatchers can be silent if you so desire too. You will also fly the Cessna 208 in our "intercontinental new texture" or any other plane you may desire. Happy RCS Adventure Flying.

    Rolling Cumulus - MSFS Flight Dispatcher Adventures

    Features

    • New way of communicating by the dispatcher--sound and video
    • You will meet characters who will make your flying more safe and enjoyable
    • 6 bush flights in all kinds of weather
    • Stops in grass, dirt and paved runways in cities and towns in Nigeria and Bolivia
    • Six new or updated airfields and airports
    • Fly by night if desired; all aerodromes have lights, some more than others
    • Optimized for great visual quality and performance
    • Detail route map explained by the airfield dispatcher
    • Flights can be followed in several freeware moving maps
    • Experience dangerous approaches in fog and bad weather (optional)
    • Fly using only your compass for exciting and real to life situations
    • May use any aircraft in your hangar
    • Listen to instructions from the dispatchers themselves (in all airfields except in one where the guy went fishing!)
    • Weather information given by the local weatherman
    • Maps and route documentation easily understood

    Rolling Cumulus - MSFS Flight Dispatcher Adventures

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus - MSFS Flight Dispatcher Adventures
    See other Rollilng Cumulus adventures for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    Who still has Active Sky 6.5?

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    I know it doesn't work but who still has it and could install it tomorrow if they wanted too?

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 06:46 PM Go to last post
    Rnglgdj

    Kawasaki 102 B crashes on selecting

    Thread Starter: Rnglgdj

    Got this plane and when I bring it up, it shows about 5 feet above the surface and then crashes. Where do I make the adjustment in cfg to correct...

    Last Post By: GKKnupper Today, 06:41 PM Go to last post
    aircrashdummy

    ISO SubLogic scenery disks

    Thread Starter: aircrashdummy

    Hi, I am looking for a couple of very old SubLogic scenery disks to complete my collection, specifically Scenery Disk 9. If you have a copy you would...

    Last Post By: aircrashdummy Today, 04:59 PM Go to last post
    mjhopkins

    Unable to load saved flights

    Thread Starter: mjhopkins

    This just started to happen in the past week with msfs. Saving flights had some known problems, but now when I select LOAD for a flight, it crashes...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:45 PM Go to last post