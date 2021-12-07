Rolling Cumulus - MSFS Flight Dispatcher Adventures

We are happy to bring you a new experience in your sim. Our dispatchers and weather men in Africa and South America will give you your route instructions by talking to you and giving you video scenes of the flights. The weatherman will present to you the complete weather picture of your flight. Thus a new experience of AI giving you the feeling you are there with them!

Fly from and to new airports and airfields out there in Nigeria and Bolivia in all kinds of weather carrying both passangers and cargo. Listen to some music while you do so if you desire. The dispatchers can be silent if you so desire too. You will also fly the Cessna 208 in our "intercontinental new texture" or any other plane you may desire. Happy RCS Adventure Flying.

Features

New way of communicating by the dispatcher--sound and video

You will meet characters who will make your flying more safe and enjoyable

6 bush flights in all kinds of weather

Stops in grass, dirt and paved runways in cities and towns in Nigeria and Bolivia

Six new or updated airfields and airports

Fly by night if desired; all aerodromes have lights, some more than others

Optimized for great visual quality and performance

Detail route map explained by the airfield dispatcher

Flights can be followed in several freeware moving maps

Experience dangerous approaches in fog and bad weather (optional)

Fly using only your compass for exciting and real to life situations

May use any aircraft in your hangar

Listen to instructions from the dispatchers themselves (in all airfields except in one where the guy went fishing!)

Weather information given by the local weatherman

Maps and route documentation easily understood

