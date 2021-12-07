  • Flightbeam Studios Releases Auckland Int'l Airport For P3D

    Nels_Anderson
    Kia ora and welcome to Auckland International Airport (NZAA), the heart of New Zealand and the busiest airport in the country with over 21 million passengers a year. Located only 13 miles (21km) from the city center, Auckland Airport is a massive hub for international travel with destinations served all over the world.

    NZAA is our most ambitious project yet, with a full airside survey done in cooperation with airport officials and the most detailed terminal exteriors of all our products. In addition to hand-painted close-up details, you'll experience immersive details on approach or departure, featuring custom water-masking for the entire Manukau Harbour, and extensive autogen details paired with detailed photo-scenery to the north and east of the airport. Packed all into one, highly-optimized product designed to run as smooth as possible on your system.

    Source

    If you're looking for a nice freeware alterative for P3D, then why not check out Auckland International Airport by Robert Catherall in the file library:

    nzaa_p3dv4_rwc.zip

    If you enjoy the scenery, why not leave Robert a message in the comments section.

