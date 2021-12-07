Flightbeam Studios Releases Auckland Int'l Airport For P3D

Kia ora and welcome to Auckland International Airport (NZAA), the heart of New Zealand and the busiest airport in the country with over 21 million passengers a year. Located only 13 miles (21km) from the city center, Auckland Airport is a massive hub for international travel with destinations served all over the world.

NZAA is our most ambitious project yet, with a full airside survey done in cooperation with airport officials and the most detailed terminal exteriors of all our products. In addition to hand-painted close-up details, you'll experience immersive details on approach or departure, featuring custom water-masking for the entire Manukau Harbour, and extensive autogen details paired with detailed photo-scenery to the north and east of the airport. Packed all into one, highly-optimized product designed to run as smooth as possible on your system.

Source

If you're looking for a nice freeware alterative for P3D, then why not check out Auckland International Airport by Robert Catherall in the file library:

nzaa_p3dv4_rwc.zip

If you enjoy the scenery, why not leave Robert a message in the comments section.