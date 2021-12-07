  • CanadianFlightSimStudios Previews Fredericton Int'l For MSFS 2020

    Patrick over at CanadianFlightSimStudios (CFSS), has shared some preview images of their upcoming scenery of Fredericton International For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020:

    CYFC - Fredericton International For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Here are some early previews of our models for CYFC in MSFS 2020. More previews and news to come.

    Current Scenery Features

    • Highly accurate airport models as of 2020 (new terminal extension will be modeled and updated for free upon completion in real life)
    • All buildings on airport property are custom models
    • High definition PBR taking full advantage of the MSFS lighting engine
    • Hand painted high definition apron and taxiway textures.
    • Enhanced surrounding forests and building generation
    • Proper vegetation, tree line, forest and hedge placement in and around the airport.
    • Custom Canadian Runway textures and markings

