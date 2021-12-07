CanadianFlightSimStudios Previews Fredericton Int'l For MSFS 2020

Patrick over at CanadianFlightSimStudios (CFSS), has shared some preview images of their upcoming scenery of Fredericton International For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020:
CYFC - Fredericton International For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Here are some early previews of our models for CYFC in MSFS 2020. More previews and news to come.
Current Scenery Features
- Highly accurate airport models as of 2020 (new terminal extension will be modeled and updated for free upon completion in real life)
- All buildings on airport property are custom models
- High definition PBR taking full advantage of the MSFS lighting engine
- Hand painted high definition apron and taxiway textures.
- Enhanced surrounding forests and building generation
- Proper vegetation, tree line, forest and hedge placement in and around the airport.
- Custom Canadian Runway textures and markings