CanadianFlightSimStudios Previews Fredericton Int'l For MSFS 2020

Patrick over at CanadianFlightSimStudios (CFSS), has shared some preview images of their upcoming scenery of Fredericton International For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020:

CYFC - Fredericton International For Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Here are some early previews of our models for CYFC in MSFS 2020. More previews and news to come.

Current Scenery Features

Highly accurate airport models as of 2020 (new terminal extension will be modeled and updated for free upon completion in real life)

All buildings on airport property are custom models

High definition PBR taking full advantage of the MSFS lighting engine

Hand painted high definition apron and taxiway textures.

Enhanced surrounding forests and building generation

Proper vegetation, tree line, forest and hedge placement in and around the airport.

Custom Canadian Runway textures and markings

