    VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri Project Updated To v2.0e

    The VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri Project was just updated to version v2.0e! The new version includes changes in interactions with the over-head Mixture and Rotor Brake levers.

    The mixture and rotor brake levers are now allowing interaction via Joystick axes (side by side with the straightforward on-screen / VR interaction), allowing home-cockpit-builders to assign these levers to actual Joystick axis-hardware, to maximize the operational authenticity.

    The update was already injected into the project, and the included POH / Essential PDF files were updated with the new assignment map accordingly.

