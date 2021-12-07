VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri Project Updated To v2.0e

The VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri Project was just updated to version v2.0e! The new version includes changes in interactions with the over-head Mixture and Rotor Brake levers.

The mixture and rotor brake levers are now allowing interaction via Joystick axes (side by side with the straightforward on-screen / VR interaction), allowing home-cockpit-builders to assign these levers to actual Joystick axis-hardware, to maximize the operational authenticity.

The update was already injected into the project, and the included POH / Essential PDF files were updated with the new assignment map accordingly.

