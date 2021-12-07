FlyByWire Simulations Looking For 3D Modeller

The FlyByWire Simulations team are looking for a 3D modeller to help with the creation of a new A32NX:

We are looking for experienced 3D modellers to assist modelling the A32NX from scratch. This is a needed change to improve the experience when flying the A32NX.

If you are a 3D modeller and are interested to contribute please fill out this form:

FlyByWire A32NX Modeller Application Form

