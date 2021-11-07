What: Southwest "Enchantment" Achievement Flights
When: Saturdays, Starting June 17th, 8 am PST, 11 am EST, 1500 UTC
Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com
Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com
Earn your next FlightSim.Com/DigitalThemePark achievement badge
Join us for group flights in Microsoft Flight Simulator, P3D, FSX, or X-Plane visiting various airports in the Southwest US. Phil "Griphos" over at DigitalThemePark has created this new series. You will want to consider your aircraft of choice carefully!
The magical southwest, the land that inspired countless artists, steeped in history, drenched in sun, and dappled with Anasazi ruins, pueblos, mesas, and split by the impressive Sangre de Cristo mountains. Come join us as we take off from Santa Fe and explore this country. We will surf the Continental Divide into southern Colorado, visit the Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Telluride, fly down the famous Silver Highway to Durango, tour several of the most famous Anasazi ruins (nicely modeled in MSFS) and pueblos in Arizona and western New Mexico and come back home to Santa Fe.
We will be riding the Divide for the first legs of this adventure, so you will need a plane with a service ceiling of at least 14,000 ft and enough power to climb to the peaks and ride the ridges between them. The shortest runways are in the 4000 ft range, so general aviation aircraft, like the Piper Arrow. Legs are roughly 100 nm long, and we will take a leisurely pace in order to take in all the incredible scenery.
Most of these airports are dirt or paved airstrips, but most of these have sufficient length and width for single-engine GA aircraft.
Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works, and familiar with TeamSpeak. Download TeamSpeak at www.teamspeak.com