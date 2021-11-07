Review: FSDG - Cape Town Int'l For MSFS 2020

FilbertFlies presents a review of Cape Town International Airport (FACT) scenery by FSDG and published by Aerosoft for Microsoft Flight Simulator. FSDG is one of the few designers who regularly makes scenery for Africa.

About FSDG - Cape Town International Airport

At the southern tip of the African continent lies one of its busiest airports - Cape Town International Airport. With more than 4 million passengers and 100,000 aircraft movements per year it serves as a major hub for the southern hemisphere.

Features

Accurate and detailed rendition of Cape Town International Airport, South Africa (FACT)

Interior modeling with 3D humans

Animated jetways

Optional static aircraft for more realism

Optimized for great performance and visual results

Compatible with all known add-ons, including ORBX Cape Town landmarks

Manual included

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

