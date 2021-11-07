Review: FSDG - Cape Town Int'l For MSFS 2020

Review: FSDG Cape Town For MSFS
By FilbertFlies
FilbertFlies presents a review of Cape Town International Airport (FACT) scenery by FSDG and published by Aerosoft for Microsoft Flight Simulator. FSDG is one of the few designers who regularly makes scenery for Africa.
About FSDG - Cape Town International Airport
At the southern tip of the African continent lies one of its busiest airports - Cape Town International Airport. With more than 4 million passengers and 100,000 aircraft movements per year it serves as a major hub for the southern hemisphere.
Features
- Accurate and detailed rendition of Cape Town International Airport, South Africa (FACT)
- Interior modeling with 3D humans
- Animated jetways
- Optional static aircraft for more realism
- Optimized for great performance and visual results
- Compatible with all known add-ons, including ORBX Cape Town landmarks
- Manual included
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
FilbertFlies
