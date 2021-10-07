Drzewiecki Design - UUEE Moscow Sheremetyevo for MSFS

UUEE Moscow Sheremetyevo MSFS is a highly detailed scenery of UUEE Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia. This product is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Please note that this product does not include the city of Moscow but is fully compatible and designed to work together with Moscow Landmarks MSFS by Drzewiecki Design.

Sheremetyevo Alexander S. Pushkin International Airport (IATA: SVO, ICAO: UUEE) is one of four international airports that serve the city of Moscow and is the busiest airport in Russia. Originally built as a military airbase, Sheremetyevo was converted into a civilian airport in 1959, and in a 2019 contest, was named after Russian poet Alexander Pushkin. The airport comprises six terminals: four international terminals (one under construction), one domestic terminal, and one private aviation terminal. It is located 29 km (18 mi) northwest of central Moscow, in the city of Khimki, Moscow Oblast. In 2017, the airport handled 40.1 million passengers and 308,090 aircraft movements. During 2018, the airport reported a 14.3% increase in passengers for a total of 45.8 million. There was also a 15.9% increase in aircraft traffic year over year. Sheremetyevo serves as the main hub for Russian flag carrier Aeroflot and its branch Rossiya Airlines, Nordwind Airlines, and its branch Pegas Fly, Royal Flight, and Ural Airlines.

Sheremetyevo International Airport currently has five operating passenger terminals and one special terminal reserved for the use of private and business aviation. The airport's terminals are divided into two groups based on geographical location: the north and south terminal areas. The two-terminal areas are linked by regular internal and external bus services. Terminal A opened in 2012 to the east of Terminal B and is used for the servicing of business and private aviation. The new terminal B commenced its operations on 3 May 2018. The terminal is connected by an interterminal underground passage with Sheremetyevo's southern terminals and the Aeroexpress railway station. The former Terminal C was closed on 1 April 2017 to be demolished for the reconstruction of a newer terminal. Integrated with the now-reconstructed domestic Terminal B, the new Terminal C is designed to serve up to 20 million passengers.

Features

High quality model of UUEE Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow

Extensive though performance-friendly interior modeling at most terminal buildings, control towers and hangars

FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials

High definition mesh including exact runway profile

A variety of static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom animated jetways, animated trains, 3D people

