  Taburet - Alaska South East 10m DEM for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-10-2021 10:25 AM  
    Taburet - Alaska South East 10m DEM for MSFS

    Covers the whole of southeast Alaska; High resolution data has been used to shape southeast Alaska into MSFS with the compile set on a resolution of 10 M. A beautiful and natural country, this area benefits of a well defined terrain. There is lot to see with sudden weather change flights are guaranteed to be entertaining either on the passenger side or in the cockpit. All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons, runways; to ensure compatibility with default airports.

    Points to take into consideration:

    • MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times
    • MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve
    • If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC

    The scope of this add-on is to add detailed elevations data; maintaining it and update when necessary. Some water can climb over the cliffs around shorelines.

    1. Is a simulator problem even in default as we speak
    2. Bing images; in some areas fall short showing dark patches

    Purchase Taburet - Alaska South East 10m DEM for MSFS
    See other Taburet scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: alaska, dem, taburet

