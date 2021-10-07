Taburet - Alaska South East 10m DEM for MSFS

Covers the whole of southeast Alaska; High resolution data has been used to shape southeast Alaska into MSFS with the compile set on a resolution of 10 M. A beautiful and natural country, this area benefits of a well defined terrain. There is lot to see with sudden weather change flights are guaranteed to be entertaining either on the passenger side or in the cockpit. All major airports in the country are protected by an exclude area to block the new terrain creating bumps on aprons, runways; to ensure compatibility with default airports.

Points to take into consideration:

MSFS servers can be faster and slower at other times

MSFS is a new sim and optimization will improve

If you like nice graphics your computer must be able to to handle the requested load either in CPU or VGC

The scope of this add-on is to add detailed elevations data; maintaining it and update when necessary. Some water can climb over the cliffs around shorelines.

Is a simulator problem even in default as we speak Bing images; in some areas fall short showing dark patches

