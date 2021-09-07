  • DCS Demonstrates Mosquito Ray Tracing Technology

    Nels_Anderson
    DCS Demonstrates Ray Tracing Technology

    We have improved gauge visibility by refining the center and side panel color gamma values. The same pre-calculated ray tracing technology used in DCS: Mi-24P Hind has also been added. Glass, plastic covers, luminescent dials, and exposed wiring provide a more realistic look and feel.

    We are also working on final improvements to the external model, and we will be sharing progress with you soon. We are excited to see the finish approaching, and look forward to seeing this iconic fighter bomber in DCS World.

    Source
    In Development Screenshots

