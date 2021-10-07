Tutorial: Aircraft Basics - The Complete C152 Tutorial

Microsoft Flight Simulator Basics - Everything inside and outside the airplane explained. An explanation of the cockpit including: instrument panel, panel switches, lights, flaps, and general information on the panel in the Cessna 152 in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

If you are new to MSFS 2020 and desire a deeper understanding of airplanes and aviation, this basic flight tutorial is for you.

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.