    Tutorial: Aircraft Basics - The Complete C152 Tutorial

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Basics - Everything inside and outside the airplane explained. An explanation of the cockpit including: instrument panel, panel switches, lights, flaps, and general information on the panel in the Cessna 152 in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    If you are new to MSFS 2020 and desire a deeper understanding of airplanes and aviation, this basic flight tutorial is for you.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    Wikipedia: Cessna 152
    Cessna web site

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

