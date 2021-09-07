FlyByWire Simulations Outside The Hangar Event

Our Discord event Outside the Hangar (OTH) is scheduled for 1900Z July 10th, 2021. We will be using Discord's new Stages feature for this event. All you have to do is to look for the green broadcast icon at the top of the left sidebar when the event goes live and join the channel! Do note that you have to raise your hand and wait for your turn to ask a question.

Come join us for our first informal Q&A. We hope to give everyone a chance to ask a question live!

Source

FlyByWire A32NX Now Accepts Native Keyboard Inputs For MCDU

FlyByWire A32NX Development Version Updated