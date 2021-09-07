  • MSFS 2020 July 8th, 2021 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS 2020 July 8th, 2021 Development Update

    As we steadily approach Xbox launch this month, there is so much happening within our community! From Twitch streams to community events, we can feel the excitement surrounding us. Check out the community section of today's post for some of the highlights! And in case you missed it, catch this inspiration video about our favorite local pilot Shinji Maeda, and learn why he likes to fly. Look forward to several more of these videos coming out soon, featuring community members big and small.

    Why I Fly - Microsoft Flight Simulator - Shinji Maeda

    SDK Update

    General

    We are currently investigating the last issues for the upcoming update.

    Dev Mode

    In the Project Editor: We fixed a crash when cleaning current flying aircraft's package.

    In the Visual Effects Editor: We continue to fix bugs and adding features such as a color converter, from HSV to RGB.

    Source

