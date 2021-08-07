  • Tutorial: PMDG DC-6 | VOR Circling Approach

    Tutorial: PMDG DC-6 | VOR Circling Approach

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    This video is a VOR circling approach in the PMDG DC-6 for use with Microsoft Flight Simulator. Technicalities of a circling approach are covered by figured the speed to be flown, approach categories, circling minima, and expanded circling minimums are covered as well. The approach plates are provided by Navigraph.

    PMDG
    Navigraph
    Ask Rufus by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

