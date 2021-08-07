pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 For X-Plane

P-30 is a new project different from what currently exists. The plane has the wings reversed in the direction of advance, a technique very difficult to carry out, because of the enormous stresses on the wings in supersonic mode. But today with composite materials, this has become possible. The 1980s Grumman X-29 (1984 to 1991 for the last flight) was designed to explore this promising technique.

It's been 40 years already.

The plane was a success, but I do not know the reasons for its abandonment. The X-29 clearly inspired this P30. This is the reason why its name is: Northrop Grumman P30.

The Sukhoi SU-47 uses the same principles, but later, in 1997. that airplane also was abandoned.

For the pleasure of making and flying this P-30 aircraft, it is also vertical takeoff, with orientable thrust vectors.

Features

FMOD

Fully animated 3D exterior model:

Gear



Flaps



Flight controls



Thrust vectors

Easy transitions between vertical and conventional flight modes

Weapon bay door opening matches selected weapon

Fully animated 3D interior cockpit model:

Stick, throttle, rudder pedals, switches

Ejection seat

Multiple liveries available on the X-Plane.org freeware download manager

SASL plug-in driven avionics and automated systems

Default auto tilt, auto trim and auto flap control options can be switched off for full manual control if desired

Flight manual

Texture 4K

1 models

Nav light selection

Garmin 1000

Pilot automatic

Engine systems

Complete NAV system

Optimized for X-Plane 11.

