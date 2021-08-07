P-30 is a new project different from what currently exists. The plane has the wings reversed in the direction of advance, a technique very difficult to carry out, because of the enormous stresses on the wings in supersonic mode. But today with composite materials, this has become possible. The 1980s Grumman X-29 (1984 to 1991 for the last flight) was designed to explore this promising technique.
It's been 40 years already.
The plane was a success, but I do not know the reasons for its abandonment. The X-29 clearly inspired this P30. This is the reason why its name is: Northrop Grumman P30.
The Sukhoi SU-47 uses the same principles, but later, in 1997. that airplane also was abandoned.
For the pleasure of making and flying this P-30 aircraft, it is also vertical takeoff, with orientable thrust vectors.
Features
- FMOD
- Fully animated 3D exterior model:
- Gear
- Flaps
- Flight controls
- Thrust vectors
- Easy transitions between vertical and conventional flight modes
- Weapon bay door opening matches selected weapon
- Fully animated 3D interior cockpit model:
- Stick, throttle, rudder pedals, switches
- Ejection seat
- Multiple liveries available on the X-Plane.org freeware download manager
- SASL plug-in driven avionics and automated systems
- Default auto tilt, auto trim and auto flap control options can be switched off for full manual control if desired
- Flight manual
- Texture 4K
- 1 models
- Nav light selection
- Garmin 1000
- Pilot automatic
- Engine systems
- Complete NAV system
Optimized for X-Plane 11.
Purchase pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 For X-Plane
See other pizzagalli.ch aircraft