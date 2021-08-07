  • pizzagalli.ch - Northrop Grumman P-30 For X-Plane

    P-30 is a new project different from what currently exists. The plane has the wings reversed in the direction of advance, a technique very difficult to carry out, because of the enormous stresses on the wings in supersonic mode. But today with composite materials, this has become possible. The 1980s Grumman X-29 (1984 to 1991 for the last flight) was designed to explore this promising technique.

    It's been 40 years already.

    The plane was a success, but I do not know the reasons for its abandonment. The X-29 clearly inspired this P30. This is the reason why its name is: Northrop Grumman P30.

    The Sukhoi SU-47 uses the same principles, but later, in 1997. that airplane also was abandoned.

    For the pleasure of making and flying this P-30 aircraft, it is also vertical takeoff, with orientable thrust vectors.

    Features

    • FMOD
    • Fully animated 3D exterior model:
      • Gear
      • Flaps
      • Flight controls
      • Thrust vectors
    • Easy transitions between vertical and conventional flight modes
    • Weapon bay door opening matches selected weapon
    • Fully animated 3D interior cockpit model:
      • Stick, throttle, rudder pedals, switches
    • Ejection seat
    • Multiple liveries available on the X-Plane.org freeware download manager
    • SASL plug-in driven avionics and automated systems
    • Default auto tilt, auto trim and auto flap control options can be switched off for full manual control if desired
    • Flight manual
    • Texture 4K
    • 1 models
    • Nav light selection
    • Garmin 1000
    • Pilot automatic
    • Engine systems
    • Complete NAV system

    Optimized for X-Plane 11.

