Aerosoft - Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11

Fly to Croatia's capital with Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Zagreb Airport, named "Franjo Tuđman" after Croatia's first president.
Airport Zagreb comes with all airport buildings and facilities, detailed terminals, and the complete military area of LDZA. Immerse yourself in this location that fits seamlessly into the X-Plane 11 environment and features seasonal variations.
Lots of little details around the airport are animated, e.g. the windsocks, flash lights, apron traffic, and jetways. In the distance, you can spot the TV tower on the hill Sljeme and the ruins of the medieval fortified town Medvedgrad.
Features
- Franjo Tuđman Airport (LDZA) with all the buildings and service facilities, translucent detailed new terminal buildings with interior designs
- Complete military area with hangars and buildings
- TV tower "Sljeme" and old ruins of "Medvedgrad" are included
- Custom orthophoto covers airport and surroundings
- Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands and new taxiway layouts including recent changes of taxiway layout
- Full SAM compatibility
- Custom animated jetways
- Custom VDGS system
- Animated radars
- Custom airport vehicle textures
- All seasons implemented
- Custom FollowMe vehicle
- Custom taxiway signage
- Custom HDR lighting
- Complete PBR + normal texturing of all objects and ground
- Most models and textures based on photos taken at the airport
- Custom static aircraft and vehicles
- Customized road networks and autogen
- Including patch for optimized X-Europe integration
