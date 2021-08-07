Aerosoft - Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11

Fly to Croatia's capital with Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Zagreb Airport, named "Franjo Tuđman" after Croatia's first president.

Airport Zagreb comes with all airport buildings and facilities, detailed terminals, and the complete military area of LDZA. Immerse yourself in this location that fits seamlessly into the X-Plane 11 environment and features seasonal variations.

Lots of little details around the airport are animated, e.g. the windsocks, flash lights, apron traffic, and jetways. In the distance, you can spot the TV tower on the hill Sljeme and the ruins of the medieval fortified town Medvedgrad.

Features

Franjo Tuđman Airport (LDZA) with all the buildings and service facilities, translucent detailed new terminal buildings with interior designs

Complete military area with hangars and buildings

TV tower "Sljeme" and old ruins of "Medvedgrad" are included

Custom orthophoto covers airport and surroundings

Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands and new taxiway layouts including recent changes of taxiway layout

Full SAM compatibility



Custom animated jetways



Custom VDGS system



Animated radars



Custom airport vehicle textures



All seasons implemented



Custom FollowMe vehicle

Custom taxiway signage

Custom HDR lighting

Complete PBR + normal texturing of all objects and ground

Most models and textures based on photos taken at the airport

Custom static aircraft and vehicles

Customized road networks and autogen

Including patch for optimized X-Europe integration

