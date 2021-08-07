  • Aerosoft - Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-08-2021 01:20 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11

    Fly to Croatia's capital with Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Zagreb Airport, named "Franjo Tuđman" after Croatia's first president.

    Airport Zagreb comes with all airport buildings and facilities, detailed terminals, and the complete military area of LDZA. Immerse yourself in this location that fits seamlessly into the X-Plane 11 environment and features seasonal variations.

    Lots of little details around the airport are animated, e.g. the windsocks, flash lights, apron traffic, and jetways. In the distance, you can spot the TV tower on the hill Sljeme and the ruins of the medieval fortified town Medvedgrad.

    Aerosoft - Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft - Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • Franjo Tuđman Airport (LDZA) with all the buildings and service facilities, translucent detailed new terminal buildings with interior designs
    • Complete military area with hangars and buildings
    • TV tower "Sljeme" and old ruins of "Medvedgrad" are included
    • Custom orthophoto covers airport and surroundings
    • Detailed ground markings based on recent charts of parking stands and new taxiway layouts including recent changes of taxiway layout
      • Full SAM compatibility
      • Custom animated jetways
      • Custom VDGS system
      • Animated radars
      • Custom airport vehicle textures
      • All seasons implemented
      • Custom FollowMe vehicle
    • Custom taxiway signage
    • Custom HDR lighting
    • Complete PBR + normal texturing of all objects and ground
    • Most models and textures based on photos taken at the airport
    • Custom static aircraft and vehicles
    • Customized road networks and autogen
    • Including patch for optimized X-Europe integration

    Aerosoft - Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11

    Aerosoft - Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Aerosoft – Airport Zagreb for X-Plane 11
    See other X-Plane scenery from Aerosoft

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021
    Tags: aerosoft, ldza, zagreb

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JohnnyJohnJohn

    How to Turn Off Unwanted AI Traffic? I DID Change Settings in Aircraft .CFG Already

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Yet, the aircraft I turn off still show up in the new sim. It totally disregards my deactivating settings in the aircraft .CFG file, so I have an...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 01:29 PM Go to last post
    brianomarr

    FSX will not start

    Thread Starter: brianomarr

    Hi! Everything was normal until yesterday. I had just landed at Dulles airport and when I ended the flight, FSX stopped responding. Now, when I...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 01:18 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    More Adventures in Flightsimming

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    Well, that didn't go as planned. I stumbled back to the plane. It was still raining pretty heavy turning the ground to mud; I had trouble staying...

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 12:45 PM Go to last post
    chickster25

    Washed out effect

    Thread Starter: chickster25

    Hi all I have finally taken the plunge and purchased MSFS and have to say I am loving it, although it does take a little while to get your head...

    Last Post By: KiloWatt Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post