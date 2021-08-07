VSKYLABS Updates A22-LS And Icon A5

The VSKYLABS Aeroprakt A22-LS Project was updated earlier this week to v1.07. The update included interaction addition, which is a built-in binding capability of the braking lever to a Joystick axis. Quite useful for those who are focusing on Joystick hardware controls and would want to fly the aircraft with the *real* feel.

Braking in the A22 is made by a single lever which activates both brakes symmetrically (similar to the braking system in the Flight Design CTLS aircraft). Now, with the use of the built-in axis assignment, it can be done not only in VR/on-screen/switch/button... but also with the use of a dedicated Joystick axis.

More information regarding this update can be found in the project's main pages (update log / POH), also in the VSKYLABS support forums.

The VSKYLABS A22 is expecting a major upcoming update, which will include the addition of a new variant: A Floats equipped Foxbat! Update will take place in the near future.

The VSKYLABS ICON-A5 Project was updated as well. This time it was a minor update: added payload weight interaction with the passenger, also the passenger model was refined for better visualization. More information can be found in the project's main pages (update log / POH), and in the VSKYLABS support forums.

