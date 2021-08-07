Burning Blue Designs Releases Popham Airfield For MSFS

We are exceptionally pleased to announce that Popham Airfield for MSFS is out now.

The airfield has two grass runways, designated 08/26 and 03/21. Light aircraft maintenance facilities, aircraft hire and flight training on microlight and light aircraft is available from AirBourne Aviation Ltd.

Popham Airfield runs many different events over the year, including the Microlight trade fair in May, the annual Motorcycle Mega Meet & Vintage Aircraft Fly-in in August and the New Year's Day Fly-in.

