M'M Simulations - LSGK - Gstaad-Saanen Airport

Are you ready to discover Alps from the heart of Switzerland?

The Gstaad-Saanen airport lies in the heart of the Alps in a wonderful region of Switzerland that is steeped in tradition and where you can be close to nature.

Visitors from all around the world travel here in private aircraft. Our team extends a personal welcome to you at Gstaad Airport in the Saanenland. We look forward to welcoming you.

This package includes:

Custom surround buildings

Detailed modelled new buildings and interior

Corrected aprons and reworked snow overlay (MSFS version)

