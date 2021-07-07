  • Sierrasim Simulation - SLAL Alcantarí International Airport for P3D v4/v5

    Alcantarí International Airport (IATA: ALC, ICAO: SLAL) is a Bolivian airport that serves the city of Sucre. It is located 30 km southeast of Sucre, in the municipality of Yamparáez. The work demanded about Bs 365 million (Bolivian currency) and was inaugurated on May 25, 2016. This airport is of international category with the capacity to receive large aircraft, it also has a larger air terminal than the old airport from the city.

    From beautiful surroundings nestled in the Bolivian Andes, it is pleasant to fly and land at an airport located at 10,210 feet.

    Features

    • PBR textures
    • Photoreal - Autogen
    • Photo-realistic PBR textures for buildings, vehicles, etc.
    • Airport objects
    • Optimized for good performance
    • Dynamic night lighting
    • Windsock SODE
    • Compatibility with Orbx, Open LC South America or Freemesh
    • 3D grass
    • Taxiway 3D lights

    Purchase Sierrasim Simulation - SLAL Alcantarí International Airport for P3D v4/v5
    See other Sierrasim scenery for Prepar3D

