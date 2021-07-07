Aerosoft - Airport Sandnessjøen-Stokka for MSFS

In the shadow of the majestic Seven sisters, there lies a place... Welcome to northern Norway and Stokka Airport! Nestled in between 4 national parks, and just a hop and a skip away from Lofoten; Stokka makes the perfect base for the adventurous aviator. Explore the Seven sisters mountain range: Thrusting their heads 1,000 meters above the shoreline, they form a dramatic backdrop to the myriad of islands and lush cultural landscape. Set course for Børgefjell and spend the day exploring the high summits, deep valleys, wild rapids and expansive moors.

Or maybe you want to fly along the coastline up towards the Lofoten archipelago and explore a unique and breathtaking landscape of which there is no equal? Either way, we will see you there!

Sandnessjøen Airport, Stokka (ENST, SSJ) is a regional airport serving the town of Sandnessjøen, Norway. The airport features a 1409-meter (4623) asphalt runway (02/20), and is served by Widerøe with Dash 8 aircraft connecting the community to Bodø, Trondheim and Oslo.

Features

Custom, highly detailed models for all airport buildings, including VOR and Localizer equipment, as well as buildings surrounding the airport.

Highly detailed interior for the departure hall, entrance area and tower

Reworked terrain and vegetation

Custom ground textures, including grooved runway.

Realistic night lighting

Custom models for all taxiway, runway and approach lights

PBR textures

