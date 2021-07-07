Impulse Simulations Previews Adelaide Airport

YPAD - Adelaide Airport will be available from Friday July 16th from our web site for $29.95AUD. We hope you enjoy it as much as we do, also a massive thanks to everyone that assisted and supported us with the project.

In partnership with Orbx we will be doing a giveaway. You'll receive a FREE copy of Adelaide Landmarks Pack from Orbx and a copy of Adelaide Airport to go with it!

Finally, after several hard months it is finally here, a highly detailed rendition of Adelaide International Airport - YPAD for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The likes of which have never before been seen across any other flight simulation platform. YPAD caters for an abundance of aircraft types ranging from the 777 right down to the smallest of GA aircraft. Adelaide is the perfect destination for your short haul needs and is only a small hop from other major cities across Australia such as Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Hobart.

All major internal and surrounding buildings have been meticulously and accurately hand crafted in great detail whilst still providing exceptional performance. Whether you are shooting the ILS over the gorgeous Adelaide Hills into Runway 23 or trying your RNAV skills into Runway 05, you're bound to enjoy everything that Adelaide has to offer.

Features

15,000+ hand placed objects

Full PBR texturing

Custom animations

Animated jetways

Improved vegetation and grass

50+ custom assets

15 cm custom orthoimagery

Replicated terminal interior

Detailed static aircraft

Custom taxiway decals

Realistic ground / apron texturing

Realistic night lighting

Compatible with Orbx Landmarks Adelaide, AUScene's Parafield and Aldinga Airports.

If you like the look of Adelaide Airport, why not head on over to the file library and have a look at the freeware versions:

MSFS: ypad_msfs_v2.zip

FSX: ypad-2.zip

FS2004: adel_v2.zip