VSKYLABS Details Test-Pilot: Hopper Project

OK now it is official. The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': Hopper Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research (work in progress) is listed now in the VSKYLABS 2021 releases road-map. The project introduces a highly realistic hot air balloon simulation in the form of a powered 'Hopper' vehicle (a single seat hot air balloon). All hot air balloon physics, systems and elements are being simulated.

Here are a few screen shots showing the evolving 'Production' prototype. Stay tuned for the *PERFECT* upcoming X-Plane educational / scientific project!

Source