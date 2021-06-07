  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 15 For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    This volume is totally free to all users of Neil's Farm Strips. There are a few new ones and some updated ones where I bought a lawn mower and have managed to mow the grass.

    Here we have another 21 farm strips. Most are updates to existing fields but a few new ones are included. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings. I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields. As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No. 1 for many years to come.

    Included Airfields

    (N) new (U) updated

    1. Berrier (U) EGPQ
    2. Currock Hill (U) AG107
    3. Felixkirk (U) EGUQ
    4. Egton (U) EGXX
    5. Grovesend (N) AG100
    6. Hollym (U) AG95
    7. Hollym2 (U) AG96
    8. Hornby Hall (U) AG127
    9. Ince (U) EGIC
    10. Knitsley Mill (N) AG222
    11. Landaulph (N) AG98
    12. Llandegla (U) EGMW
    13. Nantclwyd (U) EGRU
    14. Peterlee (U) EGUK
    15. Rendcomb (N) AG99
    16. Rhos Y Gilwen (U) AG212
    17. Roshirwaun (U) AG154
    18. Sandhill (N) EGUG
    19. Tudweiliog (U) AG155
    20. Yearby (U) EGRC

