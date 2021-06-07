Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 15 For MSFS

This volume is totally free to all users of Neil's Farm Strips. There are a few new ones and some updated ones where I bought a lawn mower and have managed to mow the grass.
Here we have another 21 farm strips. Most are updates to existing fields but a few new ones are included. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings. I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields. As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No. 1 for many years to come.
Included Airfields
(N) new (U) updated
- Berrier (U) EGPQ
- Currock Hill (U) AG107
- Felixkirk (U) EGUQ
- Egton (U) EGXX
- Grovesend (N) AG100
- Hollym (U) AG95
- Hollym2 (U) AG96
- Hornby Hall (U) AG127
- Ince (U) EGIC
- Knitsley Mill (N) AG222
- Landaulph (N) AG98
- Llandegla (U) EGMW
- Nantclwyd (U) EGRU
- Peterlee (U) EGUK
- Rendcomb (N) AG99
- Rhos Y Gilwen (U) AG212
- Roshirwaun (U) AG154
- Sandhill (N) EGUG
- Tudweiliog (U) AG155
- Yearby (U) EGRC
