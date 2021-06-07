Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 15 For MSFS

This volume is totally free to all users of Neil's Farm Strips. There are a few new ones and some updated ones where I bought a lawn mower and have managed to mow the grass.

Here we have another 21 farm strips. Most are updates to existing fields but a few new ones are included. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings. I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields. As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No. 1 for many years to come.

Included Airfields

(N) new (U) updated

Berrier (U) EGPQ Currock Hill (U) AG107 Felixkirk (U) EGUQ Egton (U) EGXX Grovesend (N) AG100 Hollym (U) AG95 Hollym2 (U) AG96 Hornby Hall (U) AG127 Ince (U) EGIC Knitsley Mill (N) AG222 Landaulph (N) AG98 Llandegla (U) EGMW Nantclwyd (U) EGRU Peterlee (U) EGUK Rendcomb (N) AG99 Rhos Y Gilwen (U) AG212 Roshirwaun (U) AG154 Sandhill (N) EGUG Tudweiliog (U) AG155 Yearby (U) EGRC

Get Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips - Vol 15 for MSFS at the FlightSim.Com Store

See all Neil's Tours scenery