SimWorks Studios Updates Okavango Delta With A Nice New Freebie

After working hard on the Kodiak, we needed a change of scenery for the weekend. Therefore, we decided to work on FBSH Seronga, which will come as a free addition for our Okavango Delta. The airport is almost completed and we are working hard on the custom assets that will be used to populate the area.



A 208 of Safari Wings, moments before touchdown at Seronga.



Notice how the housing has solar heaters and tanks to collect rainwater. Interesting to see nothing going to waste there!

Source

Purchase Okavango Delta for MSFS 2020

Review: Simworks Studios - Okavango Delta For MSFS