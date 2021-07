Parallel 42 Releases Video Preview of FreedomFox For MSFS

In full collaboration with @Trent Palmer, #FreedomFox by //42 for MSFS. It started as a KitFox, but today it's a #FreedomFox. Currently in sim, and in testing!

