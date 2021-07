Verticalsim Previews Sarasota-Bradenton Int'l For MSFS

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is located within three jurisdictions: Sarasota County, the city limits of Sarasota, and Manatee County. Owned by the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority, it is 3 miles north of downtown Sarasota and 6 miles south of Bradenton.

If you're looking for a freeware version of the scenery, check out Art Poole's excellent rendition of Sarasota-Bradenton for FSX:

sarasota-bradenton_fl.zip

