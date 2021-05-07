Orbx Releases Sogndal Haukasen Airport For MSFS 2020

From veteran developer, Andreas Hegi, ENSG Sogndal Haukasen Airport is a perfect addition as you continue to explore the Nordic Update in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Originally developed for the ESP platform, Andreas has reworked the airport from scratch with introduced 4K HD textures and PBR. Its 1,180-metre is serviced by Wideroe Dash 8's and is the sole airport serving the district of Sogn in a picturesque fjord landscape location.

If you like the look of Sogndal Haukasen Airport, why not check out these freeware offerings for both FSX and X-Plane:

FSX: icy-ensg.zip

X-Plane: ensg_tdg.zip