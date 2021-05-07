FlyByWire A32NX Now Accepts Native Keyboard Inputs For MCDU

Recently, in our development branch, we enabled native keyboard inputs when using the MCDU. If you have yet to try it out, we've released a handy guide on how to use this feature and accepted keybinds.

What this feature allows:

Able to input text and numbers into the MCDU with keyboard

Cockpit buttons are pressed with keyboard input

Visual indicator that input is being accepted by MCDU

Options for MCDU keyboard entry

A timer can be set to automatically lose focus from the MCDU after a set period

Normal Sim Keyboard Events (i.e. Camera) will be disabled while MCDU is in focus.

Source

