FlyByWire A32NX Now Accepts Native Keyboard Inputs For MCDU

    FlyByWire A32NX

    Recently, in our development branch, we enabled native keyboard inputs when using the MCDU. If you have yet to try it out, we've released a handy guide on how to use this feature and accepted keybinds.

    FlyByWire A32NX

    What this feature allows:

    • Able to input text and numbers into the MCDU with keyboard
    • Cockpit buttons are pressed with keyboard input
    • Visual indicator that input is being accepted by MCDU
    • Options for MCDU keyboard entry
    • A timer can be set to automatically lose focus from the MCDU after a set period
    • Normal Sim Keyboard Events (i.e. Camera) will be disabled while MCDU is in focus.

