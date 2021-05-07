  • PMDG Have Issued A New Update For Their MSFS DC-6

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-05-2021 10:15 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    PMDG Have Issued A New Update For Their MSFS DC-6

    Just in time for your weekend flying, we have issued a new update for the PMDG DC-6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This update, like the previous updates, is available to you via the PMDG Operations Center.

    This update is focused on some improvements to performance and enhancements in usability based upon feedback from users now that the product is in such wide operation.

    The Highlights

    • MSFS Time Acceleration Rate Awareness and Control: The sim's acceleration rate is now displayed on the tablet's Options page. This is really useful since MSFS doesn't display that information for you anyplace that is actually useful. You can immediately go to 1:1 time with the tablet button, too, which is very useful.
    • Tablet click spot tweaks: We did some cleanup to help make the tablet click-spots a bit easier to find with the mouse.
    • Added hardware controls for beacon/strobes/nav (see notes below)
    • Performance improvements when realistic engine damage mode is selected ON.
    • Automated Flight Engineer tablet page completely overhauled to make it easier to use and easier to read in flight.
    • More LOD model refinements
    • Cabin model refinements

    Change Log Items For This Build

    • 0010048: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Removal of Small Polygon artifact on glareshield in VC (vscimone)
    • 0010049: [Virtual Cockpit - Animation/Functionality/Click-Spots] Layout on AFE page needs to be less cramped. (hvanrensburg)
    • 0009992: [Sounds] Allow hardware control of position and beacon lights (cbpowell)
    • 0010036: [External Model - Geometry] LOD behavior using Drone camera (jbrown)
    • 0010032: [External Model - Geometry] Shorten texture path names to help get under the 260 character limit on paths for users with abusively long path-names (jbrown)
    • 0010043: [Virtual Cockpit - Animation/Functionality/Click-Spots] Add Simulation Rate indicator and reset button to Options page in tablet. (hvanrensburg)
    • 0010044: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Display sim rate and allow user to immediately trigger 1:1 time (cbpowell)
    • 0009962: [Documentation] Addition to Introduction document. (hvanrensburg)
    • 0010038: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Sections of cockpit ceiling look flat in VR. (vscimone)
    • 0010039: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Entry light housing in back room looks flat in VR (vscimone)
    • 0010037: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Padding on walls and ceiling still looks flat (vscimone)

    Source
    PMDG Updates Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020
    Review: PMDG Douglas DC-6 For MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021
    Tags: dc-6, douglas, pmdg

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    MikeN87

    Should I wait?

    Thread Starter: MikeN87

    With the release of MSFS 2020 being such a hugh step forward all at once demanding a high end computer, I'm wondering if computers will advance and...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 10:28 AM Go to last post
    dnpaul

    P3D5.2 Scenery Update and ORBX

    Thread Starter: dnpaul

    Having successfully updated the client and content components of P3D 5.2, I am downloading the scenery cabs and getting ready to go for it! I have...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 09:35 AM Go to last post
    50sqnwopag

    external sounds go quiet after someone pips up on ATC

    Thread Starter: 50sqnwopag

    I have normal engine/external sound levels until some AI talks to any ATC and it stays quiet after they have stopped talking.... anyone else had this...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 08:04 AM Go to last post
    Airplane

    Autopilot Panel Gauge?

    Thread Starter: Airplane

    Does anyone know if there is an autopilot panel gauge utility that I could use across my FSX fleet? I'm talking about this panel type: I fly...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 08:02 AM Go to last post