PMDG Have Issued A New Update For Their MSFS DC-6

Just in time for your weekend flying, we have issued a new update for the PMDG DC-6 for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This update, like the previous updates, is available to you via the PMDG Operations Center.

This update is focused on some improvements to performance and enhancements in usability based upon feedback from users now that the product is in such wide operation.

The Highlights

MSFS Time Acceleration Rate Awareness and Control: The sim's acceleration rate is now displayed on the tablet's Options page. This is really useful since MSFS doesn't display that information for you anyplace that is actually useful. You can immediately go to 1:1 time with the tablet button, too, which is very useful.

Tablet click spot tweaks: We did some cleanup to help make the tablet click-spots a bit easier to find with the mouse.

Added hardware controls for beacon/strobes/nav (see notes below)

Performance improvements when realistic engine damage mode is selected ON.

Automated Flight Engineer tablet page completely overhauled to make it easier to use and easier to read in flight.

More LOD model refinements

Cabin model refinements

Change Log Items For This Build

0010048: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Removal of Small Polygon artifact on glareshield in VC (vscimone)

0010049: [Virtual Cockpit - Animation/Functionality/Click-Spots] Layout on AFE page needs to be less cramped. (hvanrensburg)

0009992: [Sounds] Allow hardware control of position and beacon lights (cbpowell)

0010036: [External Model - Geometry] LOD behavior using Drone camera (jbrown)

0010032: [External Model - Geometry] Shorten texture path names to help get under the 260 character limit on paths for users with abusively long path-names (jbrown)

0010043: [Virtual Cockpit - Animation/Functionality/Click-Spots] Add Simulation Rate indicator and reset button to Options page in tablet. (hvanrensburg)

0010044: [Systems Behavior/Functionality] Display sim rate and allow user to immediately trigger 1:1 time (cbpowell)

0009962: [Documentation] Addition to Introduction document. (hvanrensburg)

0010038: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Sections of cockpit ceiling look flat in VR. (vscimone)

0010039: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Entry light housing in back room looks flat in VR (vscimone)

0010037: [Virtual Cockpit - Geometry/Textures/Appearance] Padding on walls and ceiling still looks flat (vscimone)

