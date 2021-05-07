  • IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi 31 Enters Beta Testing

    IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi 31 Enters Beta Testing

    The Sukhoi-31 is ready for Beta Testing! Please see the instructions on this post on our blog on how to apply if you are interested.

    NOTE - CURRENTLY THE SU-31 DOES NOT WORK WITH 1.18.3.0 (Sim Update V Beta).

    IndiaFoxtEcho Sukhoi 31 Enters Beta Testing

    The Sukhoi Su-31 is a Russian single-engined aerobatic aircraft designed by Sukhoi as a lighter and more powerful version of the Sukhoi Su-29. The design of the aircraft started in 1991 as a single-seat development of the earlier Sukhoi Su-29 with a more powerful Vedeneyev M14PF engine and new landing gear. The low-wing cantilever monoplane first flew in June 1992 as the Su-29T and the first production aircraft flying in 1994.

