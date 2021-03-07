  • Review: Drzewiecki Design - EPKK Krakow for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-03-2021 09:39 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments
    Review: Drzewiecki Design Krakow For MSFS 2020

    Review: Drzewiecki Krakow For MSFS

    By FilbertFlies

     

    FilbertFlies presents a review of EPKK Krakow Airport by Drzewiecki Design for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Being based in Poland, this is a natural as a project for this designer.

    About EPKK Krakow

    EPKK Kraków MSFS is a highly detailed scenery of EPKK John Paul II International Airport in Kraków (Cracow), Poland. This product is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Kraków John Paul II International Airport (IATA: KRK, ICAO: EPKK) is an international airport located near Kraków, in the village of Balice, 11 km (6.8 mi) west of the city center, in southern Poland. It is the second busiest airport in the country in terms of the volume of passengers served annually.

    Features

    • High quality model of EPKK Krakow Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport
    • FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials
    • High definition mesh including exact runway profile
    • Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control tower, and some hangars, a variety of static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom animated jetways
    • EPKC airport including the Polish Aviation Museum
    • Kraków City landmarks including the whole Old Town custom-made

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

     

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord
    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - EPKK Krakow for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs 2020 msfs2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    soldano

    Disappointed with GPU update

    Thread Starter: soldano

    I upgraded from my GForce 1060 6 GB to a RTX 3060 12 GB videocard, which is supposed to almost double its performance. My results are really...

    Last Post By: SamA29 Today, 11:09 AM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    Start up problems

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Hi can anyone tell me why this just starting happening when i try to start mfs it takes me to this page and keeps showing its installing updates but...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 10:16 AM Go to last post
    pomak249

    Does FSX exist anymore?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Anyone else getting sick of the developers obsession with MSFS? Even frooglesim has deserted FSX/XPlane on youtube!! Its like we never existed 😕 I...

    Last Post By: jeanl2 Today, 09:37 AM Go to last post
    sonett3

    Aircraft pitch up with reduced power?

    Thread Starter: sonett3

    Firstly just want to say how much I've appreciated the generosity of those who create freeware aircraft for us to enjoy over the past 17years (can it...

    Last Post By: sonett3 Today, 06:26 AM Go to last post