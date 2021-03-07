Review: Drzewiecki Design - EPKK Krakow for MSFS

Review: Drzewiecki Krakow For MSFS
By FilbertFlies
FilbertFlies presents a review of EPKK Krakow Airport by Drzewiecki Design for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Being based in Poland, this is a natural as a project for this designer.
About EPKK Krakow
EPKK Kraków MSFS is a highly detailed scenery of EPKK John Paul II International Airport in Kraków (Cracow), Poland. This product is compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Kraków John Paul II International Airport (IATA: KRK, ICAO: EPKK) is an international airport located near Kraków, in the village of Balice, 11 km (6.8 mi) west of the city center, in southern Poland. It is the second busiest airport in the country in terms of the volume of passengers served annually.
Features
- High quality model of EPKK Krakow Airport, featuring the up-to-date version with extensive details throughout the whole airport
- FPS-friendly design, with epic night textures, dynamic lighting and PBR materials
- High definition mesh including exact runway profile
- Performance-friendly interior modeling at terminal buildings, control tower, and some hangars, a variety of static aircraft, advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom animated jetways
- EPKC airport including the Polish Aviation Museum
- Kraków City landmarks including the whole Old Town custom-made
System Specs
- i7 8700k processor
- 32 GB RAM
- GeForce GTX 1080Ti
- LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
- Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
- Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
- Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant
