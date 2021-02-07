Laminar Research Previews New X-Plane Fleet Members

Our team of artists have been working to create new additions to the X-Plane fleet. Here's a preview of an upcoming aircraft.
Anyone else getting sick of the developers obsession with MSFS? Even frooglesim has deserted FSX/XPlane on youtube!! Its like we never existed 😕 I...Last Post By: kingnorris Today, 06:29 PM
I have a high end computer. The flight is very smooth until final approach. I start to get stuttering as I approach the runway. It doesn't matter...Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 06:02 PM
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22775-Aerosoft-4th-Of-July-Sale-2021Last Post By: Bob_2 Today, 05:59 PM
Flying the light sport plane over its home turf... or lack thereof. Definitely not in Kansas anymore. Closer to Mars, really. — BobLast Post By: jeh Today, 05:42 PM