  • Tag Cloud

    a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 uk farm strips verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pomak249

    Does FSX exist anymore?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Anyone else getting sick of the developers obsession with MSFS? Even frooglesim has deserted FSX/XPlane on youtube!! Its like we never existed 😕 I...

    Last Post By: jeanl2 Today, 09:37 AM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    Start up problems

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Hi can anyone tell me why this just starting happening when i try to start mfs it takes me to this page and keeps showing its installing updates but...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 08:52 AM Go to last post
    sonett3

    Aircraft pitch up with reduced power?

    Thread Starter: sonett3

    Firstly just want to say how much I've appreciated the generosity of those who create freeware aircraft for us to enjoy over the past 17years (can it...

    Last Post By: sonett3 Today, 06:26 AM Go to last post
    edgreenberg

    Choose another runway

    Thread Starter: edgreenberg

    Oakland Airport KOAK operates commercial jets on 29 and GA on 27R and 27L with odd operations on 33. FSX ATC always gives me 29 in small GA...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 06:24 AM Go to last post