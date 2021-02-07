VSKYLABS Releases CT/4E Airtrainer Project For X-Plane

After more than two years of fascinating research, development and excitement, the VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': CT/4E Airtrainer Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research exceeded version build v1.0...and was just Released!

The Pacific Aerospace Corporation (PAC) CT-4 is a two side-by-side seater, single engine, low wing, all metal monoplane with fixed tricycle undercarriage that is able to operate in VFR and IFR conditions. The CT-4E variant is equipped with the powerful 300 hp Lycoming engine and three bladed propeller. It provides a very capable aircraft, highly suitable for flight training, including aerobatics. Its stability and robustness makes it a very forgiving aircraft as well.

The project introduces a highly defined simulation of the CT/4E Aircraft, along with full-VR compatibility.

