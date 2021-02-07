  • VSKYLABS Releases CT/4E Airtrainer Project For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-02-2021 02:28 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Releases CT/4E Airtrainer Project For X-Plane

    After more than two years of fascinating research, development and excitement, the VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': CT/4E Airtrainer Project for X-Plane by Laminar Research exceeded version build v1.0...and was just Released!

    The Pacific Aerospace Corporation (PAC) CT-4 is a two side-by-side seater, single engine, low wing, all metal monoplane with fixed tricycle undercarriage that is able to operate in VFR and IFR conditions. The CT-4E variant is equipped with the powerful 300 hp Lycoming engine and three bladed propeller. It provides a very capable aircraft, highly suitable for flight training, including aerobatics. Its stability and robustness makes it a very forgiving aircraft as well.

    The project introduces a highly defined simulation of the CT/4E Aircraft, along with full-VR compatibility.

    VSKYLABS Releases CT/4E Airtrainer Project For X-Plane

    VSKYLABS Releases CT/4E Airtrainer Project For X-Plane

    For more information please visit the project page at the VSKYLABS web site.

    Source
    www.vskylabs.com

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Review: Just Flight - Traffic Global For P3D

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22707-Review-Just-Flight-Traffic-Global-For-P3D&amp;

    Last Post By: jock Today, 04:28 PM Go to last post
    Qballbandit

    Level-D 767: Not recognizing SIDS & STARS after reinstall on new system

    Thread Starter: Qballbandit

    Hello, and hoping Level-D 767 flyers may be able to offer some suggestions - On my new WIN10 gaming machine, I have everything working after some...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 03:30 PM Go to last post
    ModenaManiac16

    Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick issues

    Thread Starter: ModenaManiac16

    Does anyone else use the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro stick? I've been having all sorts of issues with it. It almost always pulls to right even though...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 03:23 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Aerosoft 4th Of July Sale 2021

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22775-Aerosoft-4th-Of-July-Sale-2021

    Last Post By: svpst Today, 02:13 PM Go to last post