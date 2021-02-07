  • MSFS 2020 July 1st, 2021 Development Update

    Nels_Anderson
    MSFS 2020 July 1st, 2021 Development Update

    Our PerformancePLUS flight has officially taken off and we look forward to your help testing and providing feedback over the next few weeks! If you missed yesterday's live Q&A about upcoming Xbox/PC Updates, you can check it out here:

    We would like to announce our new Standard Operating Procedures - a short list of guidelines for all community members across all our spaces. With the new updates coming to PC and Xbox at the end of this month, there may be an influx of new or returning simmers climbing onboard to be a part of the community. We are extremely excited to welcome them and would love your support in creating an inviting atmosphere for all. Please review the SOP here. This will be posted throughout all our social spaces.

    SDK Update

    • General
      • We have reached 300 users on https://devsupport.flightsimulator.com. This is awesome! Thank you for posting content, articles, and ideas. We read them all, even if it can take a few days to answer in some cases. And, if you feel like you've mastered a subject, feel free to answer questions asked from other members!
    • Documentation
      • We added samples to the Xbox page.
      • We added detailed documentation about the new nodes in the Visual Effects Editor, which will be released in an upcoming update.
    • Dev Mode
      • General
        • We fixed a crash that could happen when reloading assets.
      • In the Project Editor:
        • We fixed crashes when creating/renaming packages with long company-package names.
        • We fixed a bug that prevented new projects from appearing in the Recent projects list.
        • We fixed several issues in the Wizards.
      • In the Scenery Editor:
        • We fixed a bug that made items float after teleporting.
        • We improved the Scenery Editor stability.
      • In the FX Editor:
        • We added a new Split node.
        • We fixed stability issues.

    Source

