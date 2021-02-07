Aeroplane Heaven MSFS Cessna 140 Almost Ready For Release

On Monday 5th July, we will be launching our new Cessna 140 for MSFS (2020).

The MSFS Cessna 140 package has all new models including a Bush Plane version with BIG tires.There are 8 liveries and a variety of cockpit styles.

For those who can't live without a modern navigation system, you will be able to select a full G1000 suite at the touch of a button.

Capping it all off is full stereo soundpack for the Continental specially coded night lighting and an authentic "tail-dragger" flight model.

Source

If you're an FSX or P3D user and enjoy small GA aircraft such as the Cessna 140, why not head on over to the file library and download the excellent freeware version by A.F. Scrub:

cessna140.zip