  • Aeroplane Heaven MSFS Cessna 140 Almost Ready For Release

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-02-2021 01:42 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven MSFS Cessna 140 Almost Ready For Release

    On Monday 5th July, we will be launching our new Cessna 140 for MSFS (2020).

    The MSFS Cessna 140 package has all new models including a Bush Plane version with BIG tires.There are 8 liveries and a variety of cockpit styles.

    For those who can't live without a modern navigation system, you will be able to select a full G1000 suite at the touch of a button.

    Capping it all off is full stereo soundpack for the Continental specially coded night lighting and an authentic "tail-dragger" flight model.

    Aeroplane Heaven MSFS Cessna 140 Almost Ready For Release

    Aeroplane Heaven MSFS Cessna 140 Almost Ready For Release

    Aeroplane Heaven MSFS Cessna 140 Almost Ready For Release

    Source

    If you're an FSX or P3D user and enjoy small GA aircraft such as the Cessna 140, why not head on over to the file library and download the excellent freeware version by A.F. Scrub:

    cessna140.zip

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    ModenaManiac16

    Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick issues

    Thread Starter: ModenaManiac16

    Does anyone else use the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro stick? I've been having all sorts of issues with it. It almost always pulls to right even though...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 03:23 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Aerosoft 4th Of July Sale 2021

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?22775-Aerosoft-4th-Of-July-Sale-2021

    Last Post By: svpst Today, 02:13 PM Go to last post
    Aptosflier

    Frame rate problems? Help is reportedly coming from Asobo

    Thread Starter: Aptosflier

    "Asobo is introducing some substantial updates to Microsoft Flight Simulator. In a livestream showcasing the forthcoming Sim Update 5, the...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 01:34 PM Go to last post
    Jarhead1971

    Perth CTD Upon Approach

    Thread Starter: Jarhead1971

    I'm stumped. Flying IFR from Sydney to Perth, absolutely smooth flight. Descent from FL360 to FL250, smooth as silk. Descent from FL250 to...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 01:28 PM Go to last post