    AuthentiKit Recommended Selling Price Scheme

    The Recommended Selling Price (RSP) scheme represents a huge step forward for the great many people who do not have 3D printers and may wish to get their hands on some AuthentiKit.

    We have established a worldwide network of AuthentiKit community members who have 3D printing capability and have agreed to print AuthentiKit parts for others to an agreed fixed price and quality standard. That quality standard includes a warranty.

    Everything you need in one box (almost!)

    If you love tinkering and building projects then this probably doesn't interest you but for most people the ideal would be a single box with everything in it so you can just sit down and assemble your throttle quadrant, trim wheels, flight stick etc. Well we’ve got pretty close. The process of getting hold of some AuthentiKit is now as simple as this.

    • Choose the kit you want
    • Follow the link through to SimKitSupplies.com where you can order the hardware kit, including the tools you will need, for direct delivery anywhere in the world. This is Box #1
    • The price for the 3D parts kit is shown on the same page along with with a request form. Fill that out and you’ll be contacted by a quality checked printer in your local area who will confirm their P&P terms and answer any questions before you place your order with them. They will ship the 3D parts to you. This is Box #2

    The hardware kit also contains the tools you will need so once you have both boxes, all you need is a kitchen table and a spare Sunday afternoon. If you’d be happy to assemble an Airfix kit you should enjoy these projects too!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2021
    Tags: authentikit

