Aerosoft - FSDG - Cape Town International Airport for MSFS 2020

    At the southern tip of the African continent lies one of its busiest airports - Cape Town International Airport. With more than 4 million passengers and 100,000 aircraft movements per year it serves as a major hub for the southern hemisphere. One of our most popular FSX/P3D sceneries is now also available for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator MSFS. Don't miss out on this outstanding scenery! Features
    • Accurate and detailed rendition of Cape Town International Airport, South Africa (FACT)
    • Interior modeling with 3D humans
    • Animated jetways
    • Optional static aircraft for more realism
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Compatible with all known add-ons, including ORBX Cape Town landmarks
    • Manual included

