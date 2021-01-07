Aerosoft - FSDG - Cape Town International Airport for MSFS 2020

Accurate and detailed rendition of Cape Town International Airport, South Africa (FACT)

Interior modeling with 3D humans

Animated jetways

Optional static aircraft for more realism

Optimized for great performance and visual results

Compatible with all known add-ons, including ORBX Cape Town landmarks

Manual included

At the southern tip of the African continent lies one of its busiest airports - Cape Town International Airport. With more than 4 million passengers and 100,000 aircraft movements per year it serves as a major hub for the southern hemisphere. One of our most popular FSX/P3D sceneries is now also available for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator MSFS. Don't miss out on this outstanding scenery!

