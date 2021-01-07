Aerosoft - FSDG - Cape Town International Airport for MSFS 2020
At the southern tip of the African continent lies one of its busiest airports - Cape Town International Airport. With more than 4 million passengers and 100,000 aircraft movements per year it serves as a major hub for the southern hemisphere.
One of our most popular FSX/P3D sceneries is now also available for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator MSFS. Don't miss out on this outstanding scenery!
Features
- Accurate and detailed rendition of Cape Town International Airport, South Africa (FACT)
- Interior modeling with 3D humans
- Animated jetways
- Optional static aircraft for more realism
- Optimized for great performance and visual results
- Compatible with all known add-ons, including ORBX Cape Town landmarks
- Manual included
