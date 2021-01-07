  • Boundless Announces London Southend For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 07-01-2021 12:37 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Boundless Announces London Southend

    Announcement: Okay so we've been quiet recently... because in the background we've been working on London Southend for XP11!

    This has got some really exciting features, and we're really pushing the limits where we can. There will be PLENTY more previews throughout the coming weeks.

    Boundless Announces London Southend

    London Southend Airport is an international airport situated on the outskirts of Southend-on-Sea in Essex, England, approximately 36 miles from the centre of London. The airport straddles the boundaries between the borough of Southend-on-Sea and the Rochford District.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    146 professional a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Jarhead1971

    Perth CTD Upon Approach

    Thread Starter: Jarhead1971

    I'm stumped. Flying IFR from Sydney to Perth, absolutely smooth flight. Descent from FL360 to FL250, smooth as silk. Descent from FL250 to...

    Last Post By: Jarhead1971 Today, 02:48 PM Go to last post
    JohnnyJohnJohn

    Does the New Performance Update Indicate the End of World Updates

    Thread Starter: JohnnyJohnJohn

    Does the new performance update indicate the end of World Updates? Are they now going to focus on fixing this simulator and everything wrong with it...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 02:47 PM Go to last post
    ModenaManiac16

    Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Joystick issues

    Thread Starter: ModenaManiac16

    Does anyone else use the Logitech Extreme 3D Pro stick? I've been having all sorts of issues with it. It almost always pulls to right even though...

    Last Post By: BobSeaman Today, 01:53 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Where did you fly today ?

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, I thought that I would lighten the mood by throwing this one out there. For me, three flights today EGNH (Blackpool) to EGKK (Gatwick)...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 11:15 AM Go to last post