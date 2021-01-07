Boundless Announces London Southend For X-Plane 11

Announcement: Okay so we've been quiet recently... because in the background we've been working on London Southend for XP11!

This has got some really exciting features, and we're really pushing the limits where we can. There will be PLENTY more previews throughout the coming weeks.

London Southend Airport is an international airport situated on the outskirts of Southend-on-Sea in Essex, England, approximately 36 miles from the centre of London. The airport straddles the boundaries between the borough of Southend-on-Sea and the Rochford District.

