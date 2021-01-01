  • Review: Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes MSFS

    FSDG Rhodes

    Publisher: Aerosoft

    Review Author:
    Joshua Moore

    Suggested Price:
    $24.99
    Buy Here

    Introduction

    Diagoras International Airport is the only civil airport on the island of Rhodes, which is situated on the southern end of the Aegean Sea. Known as the Island of the Knights, Rhodes has had a very interesting past. It was occupied by the Knights of the order of St. Johns for two centuries starting in 1309. This would leave a lasting impact on the island through the medieval Gothic architecture of the many structures the knights built while on the island. These structures, including the Old City of Rhodes, have become tourist attractions in the recent decades. When the old Rhodes airport was no longer able to deal with the increasing number of tourists, a new airport was needed. Built in 1977, Diagoras airport is the 4th largest in Greece by passenger volume, seeing 5,542,000 passengers through its terminal in 2019. With pristine beaches, historical architecture, great weather and location, Rhodes airport is perfect for summer getaways. FSDG's rendition of Rhodes is as up to date as possible, including the new ramp layout to help the increasing volume of traffic. So, with that said, let us go and look at the scenery!

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

    Installation And First Look

    Installation is pretty simple after a quick flip of the manual. It comes with a nice configuration tool to help you adjust the scenery to your liking, including an option to turn off the static aircraft, which after finishing this review I will gladly do, based on their inaccuracy and poor modeling which I will show later. The configurator has an option for custom placed olive trees which have a note of "greatly decreased performance due to a bug in MSFS", so like any good reviewer, I promptly ignored the warning and enabled the olive trees. The only change I could see is a small section of redone trees about 2 miles east of the airport, so if you do experience bad performance, there's not a huge change between default or custom. Moving on, I ventured around the city which I must say, while it looks quite nice, it seems to have an FSX quality to it. Lower res textures, low poly models, etc. I was hoping to see the Gothic architecture and the Old City of the Knights in high res Asobo-like quality. What I found instead however, was a city that looks perfectly acceptable from 1000ft up, but a little low on the detail scale for what I would expect in 2021.

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - FSDG - Rhodes for MSFS 2020

      Next
    Next
