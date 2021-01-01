DCS: Marianas Released As Free Map

The Marianas archipelago is approximately 2,000 km south of Japan, and includes Guam, Rota, Tinian, Saipan, and a score of lesser islands. Home to Andersen Air Force Base on Guam, the Marianas serve as the key US strategic asset in the western Pacific.

DCS: Marianas is a free map set in the present, with large airfields on each of the primary islands which consist of rocky and beachy shorelines, scenic cliffs, large cities, towns and villages, with dense jungle and open grasslands. The map also boasts unique ports, buildings and structures.

The Marianas was also home to historic World War II battles between the United States and Japan, the most famous of which was the Battle of the Philippine Sea, with the Great Marianas Turkey shoot as the main aerial battle.

Key Features

Approximately 1,500 x 1,500 km. with large expanses of ocean for naval operations.

Detailed and accurate depictions of the islands using our latest terrain technologies.

The expansive Andersen AFB and the airfields of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

A new combat environment, with stunning low level detail, yet to be seen in DCS World.

New vegetation, structures and buildings, custom created for this map.

Download for free

