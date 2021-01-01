  • Stairport Previews Zagreb For X-Plane 11

    Stairport Previews Zagreb For X-Plane 11

    Here are some preview images from Stairport Sceneries and their upcoming scenery of Zagreb Airport for X-Plane 11:

    Zagreb Franjo Tudman Airport or Zagreb Airport is an international airport serving Zagreb, Croatia. It is the largest and busiest airport in Croatia. In 2019, it handled 3.45 million passengers and some 13,000 tons of cargo.T he current terminal building was opened to the public on 28 March 2017.

    Source

    Whilst we're waiting for the Stairport Sceneries version to be completed, why not head on over to the file library and check out the freeware version by TDG:

    ldza_tdg.zip

    Many older X-Plane 10 sceneries work well with X-Plane 11, so it's well worth trying.

