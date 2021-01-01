SoFly – Landing Challenge Pro – MSFS Updated

We are pleased to release a brand new version to our popular Landing Challenge Pro. Version 1.10 introduces 6 all-new landing challenges to test your piloting ability and skills.

Take on LaGuardia's difficult Expressway Visual approach or soar over Mount Vesuvius in Naples. You will also be able to discover Tioman Island at dusk, and also take a fully-loaded 747 into Sao Paulo across the busy city. Each of the new 6 new challenges poses its own difficulty level and takes on another worldwide trip visiting all-new airports.

Current customers of Landing Challenge Pro can download version 1.1.0 now for free from your original store of purchase. If you purchased directly from SoFly, you can get the new version from your account.

If you don't already own Landing Challenge Pro, you can buy directly from the SoFly store (and partners) for A£5.49 (plus applicable taxes), or from our partner stores.

Six New Challenges

LaGuardia Expressway Visual

The Big Apple has some of the busiest air space in the world and the high-rise buildings often make approaching the city a challenge. LaGuardia Airport, in particular, has a challenging approach right over Flushing Bay.

See Mount Vesuvius

Whilst Mount Vesuvius has been dormant for many years, it still offers a stunning approach to the Italian city. This popular route for many European airlines is the latest approach for you to take on.

Discover Tioman

Tioman Island lies off the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and is known for its dive sites, nature reserves and shipwrecks. Test your piloting ability with this beach-side airport.

Airport in the Brazilian City

This airport is situated in the heart of Sao Paulo, but being surrounded by numerous high-rise buildings and having a short runway provides pilots with a huge challenge. Do your best to avoid the major city below you as you land in this Brazilian city.

Great Barrier Reef Approach

One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world is the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Its popularity has meant the airport continues to grow and bring passengers to the area. Your approach today will take you right over some incredibly scenic views.

Another Dangerous Alps Landing

The alps have many challenging approaches and Megeve Airport is yet another one ready to test your skills. Pilot yourself around the treacherous terrain as you land on this sloping runway high up in the mountains.

Purchase SoFly – Landing Challenge Pro – MSFS

See other add-ons from SoFly