  • SoFly – Landing Challenge Pro – MSFS Updated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 06-29-2021 04:45 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SoFly – Landing Challenge Pro – MSFS

    We are pleased to release a brand new version to our popular Landing Challenge Pro. Version 1.10 introduces 6 all-new landing challenges to test your piloting ability and skills.

    Take on LaGuardia's difficult Expressway Visual approach or soar over Mount Vesuvius in Naples. You will also be able to discover Tioman Island at dusk, and also take a fully-loaded 747 into Sao Paulo across the busy city. Each of the new 6 new challenges poses its own difficulty level and takes on another worldwide trip visiting all-new airports.

    Current customers of Landing Challenge Pro can download version 1.1.0 now for free from your original store of purchase. If you purchased directly from SoFly, you can get the new version from your account.

    If you don't already own Landing Challenge Pro, you can buy directly from the SoFly store (and partners) for A£5.49 (plus applicable taxes), or from our partner stores.

    Six New Challenges

    LaGuardia Expressway Visual

    The Big Apple has some of the busiest air space in the world and the high-rise buildings often make approaching the city a challenge. LaGuardia Airport, in particular, has a challenging approach right over Flushing Bay.

    See Mount Vesuvius

    Whilst Mount Vesuvius has been dormant for many years, it still offers a stunning approach to the Italian city. This popular route for many European airlines is the latest approach for you to take on.

    Discover Tioman

    Tioman Island lies off the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia and is known for its dive sites, nature reserves and shipwrecks. Test your piloting ability with this beach-side airport.

    Airport in the Brazilian City

    This airport is situated in the heart of Sao Paulo, but being surrounded by numerous high-rise buildings and having a short runway provides pilots with a huge challenge. Do your best to avoid the major city below you as you land in this Brazilian city.

    Great Barrier Reef Approach

    One of the most popular tourist destinations in the world is the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Its popularity has meant the airport continues to grow and bring passengers to the area. Your approach today will take you right over some incredibly scenic views.

    Another Dangerous Alps Landing

    The alps have many challenging approaches and Megeve Airport is yet another one ready to test your skills. Pilot yourself around the treacherous terrain as you land on this sloping runway high up in the mountains.

    Purchase SoFly – Landing Challenge Pro – MSFS
    See other add-ons from SoFly

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2021

  • Tag Cloud

    a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus arrow arrow iii atc autopilot boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 crj dc designs dcs dem dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design ebook fly-in flybywire fs2crew fs2020 fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight laminar research landmarks lionheart lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft msfs msfs2020 msfs 2020 neil's tours orbx perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport sws taburet topskills uk2000 verticalsim video virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    chickster25

    What are the best storage drives for MSFS?

    Thread Starter: chickster25

    Hi all I am pricing up a new PC to run MSFS but am stuck with disk drives. There used to be a simple choice of HDD or SDD but now there’s nvme too....

    Last Post By: chickster25 Today, 05:48 PM Go to last post
    ColR1948

    fictional Ekranoplan I don't care

    Thread Starter: ColR1948

    I tweaked it to fly and I like it, fictional but fun.

    Last Post By: ColR1948 Today, 05:17 PM Go to last post
    Qballbandit

    Level-D 767: Not recognizing SIDS & STARS after reinstall on new system

    Thread Starter: Qballbandit

    Hello, and hoping Level-D 767 flyers may be able to offer some suggestions - On my new WIN10 gaming machine, I have everything working after some...

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 05:14 PM Go to last post
    SSP76

    printing flightplan

    Thread Starter: SSP76

    after creating a flight plan in fs2020, is there a way to print the flight plan?

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 04:09 PM Go to last post