Aerosoft - FSDG - Seychelles for MSFS

The Seychelles - no words can describe the beauty of this Indian Ocean paradise. White sandy beaches, luxury resorts, private islands and a huge number of small islands and challenging airstrips. This MSFS scenery has it all, spanning across almost 200,000 square miles and more than 50 individual islands.

If you have never been to the Seychelles, now is the time!

Features

Complete coverage of Seychelles

All islands included

Complete custom aerial imagery

Realistic reefs around the islands

Accurate and detailed rendition of Seychelles International Airport, Mahe (FSIA)

Accurate and detailed rendition of Praslin Regional Airport (FSPP)

14 additional detailed airstrips

Detailed rendition of island resorts

Optional static aircraft

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Compatible with all known addons

Manual included

