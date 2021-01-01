Aerosoft - FSDG - Seychelles for MSFS

The Seychelles - no words can describe the beauty of this Indian Ocean paradise. White sandy beaches, luxury resorts, private islands and a huge number of small islands and challenging airstrips. This MSFS scenery has it all, spanning across almost 200,000 square miles and more than 50 individual islands.
If you have never been to the Seychelles, now is the time!
Features
- Complete coverage of Seychelles
- All islands included
- Complete custom aerial imagery
- Realistic reefs around the islands
- Accurate and detailed rendition of Seychelles International Airport, Mahe (FSIA)
- Accurate and detailed rendition of Praslin Regional Airport (FSPP)
- 14 additional detailed airstrips
- Detailed rendition of island resorts
- Optional static aircraft
- Optimized for great performance and visual quality
- Compatible with all known addons
- Manual included
