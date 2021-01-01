  • MSFS 2020 PerformancePLUS Flighting Opportunity

    Nels_Anderson
    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Thank you to everyone who has helped provide feedback in previous builds! We are excited to announce our next flighting opportunity - PerformancePLUS. This build has significant performance updates and more, and we seek users who are willing to provide feedback from a diverse range of setups, peripherals, and experience.

    Our Goal

    We would like simmers who are very experienced with our sim to help us identify regressions from our work on the update based on the most recent live build (World Update 5) and target areas of the sim in performance, stability, compatibility with hardware and devices, and aircraft.

    Sign up will be through Xbox Insider Hub and requires a Microsoft Store version of the sim. Like all previous flights, it is under NDA, and all feedback and communication will be via a private forum category.

    Who Will Be Invited?

    Registration will open on a first come, first served basis through Xbox Insider Hub on Wednesday, June 30th at 8 am PDT (3 pm UTC).

    In addition, we will be including subject matter experts, past active participants, 3rd parties, and more from our internal list of users. We sent out forms earlier for aircraft experts as well as peripheral testers - if you have been picked out of that group, you will be automatically added to the Xbox Insider Hub and forum group before the flight begins.

