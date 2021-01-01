Orbx Releases Cityscape Sydney MSFS

Available now on Orbx Central is the much anticipated update to Cityscape Sydney. Frank Schnibben has done a fantastic job with this update which adds a whole lot of new content to an already fabulous product.

New content includes Luna Park (with animated ferris wheel), 3D cliffs between Bondi and South Head, added POIs to Parramatta, new ferry classes and Queen Mary 2.

Source

If you like the look of the Queen Mary 2 in the screen shots, why not head on over to the file library and download the models by Mitsuya Hamaguchi:

FSX: fsxqm2cr.zip

FS2004: ship_qm2.zip

You can even add a panel to it, courtesy of Erwin Welker: vv_qm2.zip