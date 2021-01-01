  • Perfect Flight - Ryanair A320 Missions Pack for MSFS

    Perfect Flight - Ryanair A320 Missions Pack for MSFS

    Ryanair A320 Missions Pack allows you to experience IFR flights. Ryanair is one of the most loved low cost European Airline. Fly for hours classic routes in a realistic aeronautical environment in an new-brand Airbus A320neo painted in Ryanair colors.

    The interiors of the aircraft has also been customized to offer you the maximum realism and to make you step into the role of a real Ryanair captain!

    Missions are available into the ACTIVITIES/BUSH TRIP but but unlike traditional bush trips structure, they work in conjunction with the ATC engine. So you can interact with the Air Traffic Control to simulate real life flight operations. Test your knowledge and skills in this particular aspect of the instrument flight!

    You start each mission with the plane parked at the gate, cold & dark, so you have the complete control and responsibility of any aspect of the planned route.

    Features

    • Fleet - New livery for the default Airbus A320neo in Ryanair colors with exterior and interior textures in ultra high 8k resolution. You can use the provided plane or any other already in your fleet, as well.
    • Missions Pack - 10 IFR flights completely integrated with the ATC system, with Taxi announcement, Speed calls, Stall and Overspeed monitoring and warnings, Gear, Flaps and Altitude check and more. Fly for hours in a large range of scenarios and enjoy a most realistic flight experience in a real aeronautical world ambience.
    • Custom Settings - You can fly the missions with preset settings or change weather, season, date and time. You have full access to Checklists and Assistance Options. Multiplayer feature is also enabled, so you can fly online with your friends.
    • Complete Documentation - In addition to a useful User Guide, product includes charts and maps for all destinations Airports.

