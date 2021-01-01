South Oak Co - Dillingham Hawaii for MSFS

Dillingham Airfield, also known as Kawaihapai Airfield, and the surrounding northern shore of Oahu have been hand-crafted to replication in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Originally opened in 1941 as a US Army Airfield, the airfield has since been leased to the State of Hawaii. Today, Dillingham Airfield is a public airport located on the Dillingham Military Reservation. The 5,000 foot unlit runway now primarily serves glider and skydiving operations. The US Military still uses the airfield for air-land operations and helicopter night-vision training. The short drive from Honolulu provides tourists to the island the opportunity to experience Oahu from gliders, ultralight aircraft, and skydiving operations.

Features

High resolution orthoimagery of the airfield, the northern shore, and the town of Waialua

Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation

Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements

Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures

Detailed shoreline enhancements

Dynamic animations including people, a flying glider, and a surfer catching waves near the beach

Hundreds of custom placed objects

All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format

