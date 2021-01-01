  • South Oak Co - Dillingham Hawaii for MSFS

    Dillingham Airfield, also known as Kawaihapai Airfield, and the surrounding northern shore of Oahu have been hand-crafted to replication in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Originally opened in 1941 as a US Army Airfield, the airfield has since been leased to the State of Hawaii. Today, Dillingham Airfield is a public airport located on the Dillingham Military Reservation. The 5,000 foot unlit runway now primarily serves glider and skydiving operations. The US Military still uses the airfield for air-land operations and helicopter night-vision training. The short drive from Honolulu provides tourists to the island the opportunity to experience Oahu from gliders, ultralight aircraft, and skydiving operations.

    Features

    • High resolution orthoimagery of the airfield, the northern shore, and the town of Waialua
    • Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation
    • Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements
    • Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures
    • Detailed shoreline enhancements
    • Dynamic animations including people, a flying glider, and a surfer catching waves near the beach
    • Hundreds of custom placed objects
    • All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format

    Purchase South Oak Co - Dillingham Hawaii for MSFS
    See other scenery from South Oak Co

