South Oak Co - Dillingham Hawaii for MSFS

Dillingham Airfield, also known as Kawaihapai Airfield, and the surrounding northern shore of Oahu have been hand-crafted to replication in this scenery enhancement package for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Originally opened in 1941 as a US Army Airfield, the airfield has since been leased to the State of Hawaii. Today, Dillingham Airfield is a public airport located on the Dillingham Military Reservation. The 5,000 foot unlit runway now primarily serves glider and skydiving operations. The US Military still uses the airfield for air-land operations and helicopter night-vision training. The short drive from Honolulu provides tourists to the island the opportunity to experience Oahu from gliders, ultralight aircraft, and skydiving operations.
Features
- High resolution orthoimagery of the airfield, the northern shore, and the town of Waialua
- Custom, reworked natural landscape and vegetation
- Accurate runway, taxiway, and apron enhancements
- Handcrafted, replicated airport buildings with high resolution physically based rendering (PBR) textures
- Detailed shoreline enhancements
- Dynamic animations including people, a flying glider, and a surfer catching waves near the beach
- Hundreds of custom placed objects
- All models are created using a frame rate friendly .GLTF format
