Taburet - Hawaii Waterflow for MSFS

Streamflow, or channel runoff, is the flow of water in streams, rivers, and other channels, and is a major element of the water cycle. The record of flow over time is called a hydrograph. The way MSFS terrain looks as we see it is because of water flowing over the terrain.

This scenery adds those water features that actually have shaped the terrain all around the world. These are visible mostly anywhere you fly; they reflect sun light and they are also visible on aircraft terrain maps.

Hawaii workflow adds around 20,000 water features to the islands connecting into the MSFS existing water system. Can be used on its own or with any other add-on. Loading of MSFS might take a little longer as this scenery is very detailed however impact on frame rates is negligible.

